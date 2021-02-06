Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 48,487 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.44% of DXP Enterprises worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.80. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

