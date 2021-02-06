Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

