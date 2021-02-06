Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 98,485 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMED opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

