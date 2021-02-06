Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,077 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.13% of Kimball International worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 79,950.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.86 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

