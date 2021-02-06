Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Primerica worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $147.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

