Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 580.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 347.2% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 340.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 63.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

