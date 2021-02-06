Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

