Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477,794 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.