Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 138,909 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $605.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.26 and its 200 day moving average is $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.56.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

