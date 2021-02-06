Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,890,453 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890,453 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

