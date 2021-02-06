Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 271,906 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,204. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

