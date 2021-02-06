Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $4.96 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NCR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

