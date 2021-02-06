Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.64 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.