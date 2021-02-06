Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.95 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 477,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.