Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.95 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Graham by 8,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Graham by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graham by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC stock opened at $586.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $597.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.03 and its 200-day moving average is $453.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.