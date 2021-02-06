Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Assurant by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $134.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.