Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $533.98

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $533.98 and traded as high as $2,124.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $2,049.00, with a volume of 457,763 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 533.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 1,240,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

