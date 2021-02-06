AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,552,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,452,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

