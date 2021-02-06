AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $49.73 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

