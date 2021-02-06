At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOME. Craig Hallum began coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,642 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 110,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 164,455 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in At Home Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

