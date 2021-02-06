Atari Token (ATRI) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Atari Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atari Token has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $29,407.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

ATRI is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

Atari Token Token Trading

