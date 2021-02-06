Atheios Market Cap Tops $14,534.96 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $14,534.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,702.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.08 or 0.04186005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00391135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.01153757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00467209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00387740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00238976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00021554 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,607,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,539,272 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

