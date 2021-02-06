Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

