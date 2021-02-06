Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.
In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.