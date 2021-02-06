Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.83. Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 32,594 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities cut Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$339.05 million and a PE ratio of -14.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.