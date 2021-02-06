Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

