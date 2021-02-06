Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Intel by 42.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 29,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Intel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 boosted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.