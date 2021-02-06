Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,805 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

