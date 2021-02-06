Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $360,601.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00168959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00064058 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00075880 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00229167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042519 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.