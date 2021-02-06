ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0094

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, ATN has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $790,040.70 and $15,237.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.