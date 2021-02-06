Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $102,371.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

