Atomic Wallet Coin Hits Market Cap of $17.32 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $71,400.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00186764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

