AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

