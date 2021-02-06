AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,658 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 116,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

