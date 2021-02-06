Auctus (AUC) Hits Market Cap of $8.55 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $57,598.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,140,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.