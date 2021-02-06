Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $7.84 million and $57,387.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,140,060 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

