Audius Hits Market Capitalization of $31.00 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $31.00 million and $3.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

