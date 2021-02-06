Audius Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $29.83 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

