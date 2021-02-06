Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Tops $238.93 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $21.72 or 0.00054051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Augur has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $238.93 million and approximately $42.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.55 or 0.01205758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.73 or 0.06464244 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

