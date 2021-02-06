Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Down 0.3%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.16. 18,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$137.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

