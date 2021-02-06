Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $208.50

Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) (LON:ARR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.50 and traded as high as $213.00. Aurora Investment Trust (ARR.L) shares last traded at $213.00, with a volume of 39,660 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.85.

In other news, insider James Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

