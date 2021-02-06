Aurora Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $878,684.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $878,684.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

