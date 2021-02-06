Auroracoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $828.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,072.28 or 1.00914082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00030293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000220 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

