Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

