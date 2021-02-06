Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Square by 400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 7.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Square by 39.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 381.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock valued at $333,839,466 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

