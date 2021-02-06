Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 406,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 206,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

