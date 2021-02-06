Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) Trading Down 2.4%

Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 139,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The company has a market cap of C$37.00 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Automotive Finco Corp. (AFCC.V) (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

