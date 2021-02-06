Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $169,665.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $169,665.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.