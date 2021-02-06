AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,220.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.03. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

