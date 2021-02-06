Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 50% This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.50 or 0.00043610 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $184.10 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00180049 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062333 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00225039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

