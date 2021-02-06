Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,880 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 2.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

AVY stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

